Auction, speaker to highlight heart health at Topeka Go Red for Women event

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A purse-onality auction and a guest speaker will highlight women’s heart health during the Topeka Go Red for Women event on Friday.

The American Heart Association says its Go Red for Women event celebrates the national women’s heart health movement and serves as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women around the globe.

The AHA said the event will feature networking and a silent purse-onality auction where each item is reflective of the individual and company donating the purse package.

The Association said the event will proceed with lunch and a program, which will include Melissa Rock who will share her daughter’s inspiring heart journey. She is a wife, mother, friend and AHA employee who knows first-hand how important science and awareness are for families like hers.

The AHA said Helayna’s story is a reminder of how important AEDs are, and why everyone should know how to use one.

The Associaiton noted that the program will also include the keynote from Vice President Ancillary & Services, Adrienne Mills with Stormont Vail Health as she shares about “Reclaiming our rhythm: fighting fiercely for women’s health!”

AHA said Topeka’s Go Red for Women event is one of its signature events and is nationally sponsored by CVS Health.

Topeka’s Go Red for Women will be starting at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at the Hotel Topeka at City Center, 1717 SW Topeka Blvd.

The AHA noted that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women and claims the lives of one in three. It said it is the No. 1 killer which takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Among adults who are older than 20, the AHA said 44% of them have some form of cardiovascular disease. It said most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable. Knowing CPR can save a life, and in a cardiac arrest emergency, an electric shock via an AED is linked to better recovery.

The Association also said bystander interventions like CPR and AED application significantly reduce death and disability due to out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. It said losing even one woman is one too many.

For more information about the Go Red for Women’s national movement, click HERE.

