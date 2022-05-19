Area high school teams heading back to the State Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday was the day for many area schools to be named Regional Champions.

For some, it came down to the last innings, and for some, like defending 6A Softball Champions Topeka High, it was a quick night.

Nija Cannady showed why she’s a top talent in the state, and country, with a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the first inning in the championship against Dodge City.

They won 16-0 over Wichita East in the semi-finals and the Trojans (19-3) went on to win the championship 14-0.

Down the road to Washburn University where Washburn Rural (21-1) showed why they were the top seed in the region.

In the Semi-Finals, Emmerson Cope took the mound and showed her power with the bat. She had a two-RBI double early in the game, then Senior Campbell Bagshaw followed later in the game against Haysville Campus with a two-run home run. They win 9-1, before beating Lawrence Free State in the Championship 8-0.

To Wamego, we go. Wamego Lady Raiders hosted the Iola Lady Mustangs in the 4A regional finals.

In the first inning, Paige Donnelly’s sacrifice pop up gets Ashton Pierson home. Donnelly hits a double that brings Pierson home again. Then Emma Erickson comes home from a Ryann Anderson base hit. The 4A defending champs are back to show why they’re the boss, they win the regional final 3-0.

In 6A baseball, Manhattan Indians are the champions as they beat Wichita Northwest 9-0.

In 4A, Hayden beat Wamego in the Semifinals to play Ottawa. It was a toughly contested battle in that one as Ottawa wins 6-3. A tweet from their activities account said this is the first time since 2009 that both baseball and softball have qualified for the state tourney.

Clay Center Community High School/Wakefield High School beat Chapman.

The Bluejays of Sabetha get themselves hardware. They beat Jefferson West 9-6 in the final.

Valley Falls is heading back to the state tournament. Last year’s 2-1A Runner-Up defeated Maur Hill - Mount Academy 8-3 Wednesday to advance.

St. Marys came into the regional bracket with a 5-13 record. They battle to the regional final against Mission Valley where their cinderella story is cut short as they lose 12-2.

Valley Falls Baseball Regional Champions (Photo Submitted)

