Alzheimer’s Foundation offers tips for caregivers battling depression

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, the AFA has offered tips for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s who may be battling depression.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says depression is a serious and common challenge that faces more than 16 million Americans who care for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that family caregivers of those who live with dementia-related illnesses like Alzheimer’s are at a greater risk for depression than caregivers of those with other conditions.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the AFA said it will provide tips to help caregivers combat depression.

“Alzheimer’s family caregivers frequently put their family member’s needs ahead of their own physical and emotional needs—often to the point where they become overwhelmed. Many experience depression brought on by exhaustion, stress, and feelings of isolation and loss. When these feelings start to occur, they shouldn’t be reluctant to seek help or open up,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, SIFI, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “Everyone needs to replenish themselves, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and it’s important that caregivers find ways to do that.”

The AFA has encouraged family caregivers to take the following steps to fight depression:

Ask family and friends for support, many may be eager to help but do not know how. Be specific and vocal about what you need.

Try relaxation exercises like meditation and yoga.

Do physical activities as the mind and body are interconnected.

Take time for self-care - even for something as simple as going for a walk can be relaxing.

Look into respite care to ensure there is time enough for things that need to be done and things that want to be done. Respite care provides short-term relief for primary caregivers and can be arranged for just an afternoon or several days to weeks at a time. Care can be provided at home, in a facility or at an adult day center. To find local care services, call the AFA Helpline at 866-232-8484.

Try to journal and express thoughts - both positive and negative. By writing feelings down, it may help bring greater awareness of the stress felt.

Join a support group where other people who understand the situation can share emotions and support as well as practical advice and resources in a safe and understanding environment. The AFA currently offers free weekly phone-based caregiver support groups.

Get a good night’s rest - speak to a physician if sleep problems persist.

Pay attention to nutrition. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables and healthful fats while also low in processed foods can help with symptoms of depression.

The AFA said its helpline is staffed entirely by licensed social workers and is available seven days a week. It can provide additional information and support to caregivers, as well as help find respite care services or caregiving help in the area. To connect with the helpline call 866-232-8484, a text message to 646-586-5283 or through the web chat service on its website HERE.

