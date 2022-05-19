AG urges parents to look out for scams as they purchase baby formula

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has offered tips to parents and urged them to be on the lookout for scams when buying baby formula.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Thursday, May 19, he urged all Kansas parents to exercise caution while shopping for and buying infant formula in the midst of an extreme nationwide shortage.

AG Schmidt said Kansans now face shortages of baby formula after pandemic-related disruptions in the global supply chain and a recall of significant amounts of formal by the Food and Drug Administration due to bacteria concerns.

“Any time there is a shortage of an essential product, like baby formula, scammers will try to take advantage of Kansans in need,” Schmidt said. “It is important that consumers keep their guard up and use caution to avoid falling victim to scams.”

Schmidt noted that most baby formula scams reported to his office have happened online, through non-traditional retail platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, and through direct messages on social media platforms.

“Scammers are posting bogus online offers to lure in desperate parents and trick them into turning over cash or credit card information,” Schmidt said “Meanwhile, the formula the scammers are advertising is either nonexistent, counterfeit, expired or recalled.”

The AG’s Office has offered the following tips to help parents make informed decisions:

Stick with trusted vendors - When purchasing formula, stick with trusted vendors that are well known and established. This will reduce the chance of falling for a scam and provides a real entity to return items to if there is a problem with the purchase.

Know the seller - When shopping online, take time to ensure information about the seller is known. If it is a person, see if they have publicly available information to verify who they say they are. If it is a business, check for reviews to ensure they actually deliver products people purchase.

Beware of social media - Scammers use easy-to-access platforms like Instagram and Facebook Marketplace to target young parents who are more likely to need formula. They design ads to make it appear they have the formula on hand when in reality they use stock or old images. Scammers often appear as real people, impersonating someone else with familiar names or believable profiles. Scammers can also join parenting online groups to target specific audiences through direct messages and group messages.

Shop with a credit card - In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protection and makes it easier to dispute unapproved charges to get money back if there is an issue. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards do not have the same protections.

Be aware of common scam tactics - If someone unknown offers to sell baby formula, do not engage. This is most likely a scam. Scammers also use high-pressure tactics to get purchases made immediately. They will warn that their inventory is low, the product is selling quickly, other buyers are interested, or put extreme deadlines on purchasing the product. If pressured or suspicious, do not purchase from the person.

Safety check the product - If purchasing baby formula from a person, an unknown vendor or a third party, ensure the product is genuine and safe. Due to the recent FDA recall, scammers could try to sell unsafe or expired products to unsuspecting parents. Check the FDA website to see if the formula purchased is subject to recall. Ensure the brand on the label matches the brand purchased. Confirm expiration dates and ensure the product will not expire before able to use it all. Examine the package for signs of tampering or damage. If the package includes a sealed lid, ensure the seal remains intact.

Schmidt said consumers who think they may have been a victim of a scam should file a complaint with his office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-432-2310 or HERE.

