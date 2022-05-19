Advertisement

29th St. to see closures throughout June

Sections of 29th St. will be closed from Arrowhead Rd. to the west edge of the Shunganunga...
Sections of 29th St. will be closed from Arrowhead Rd. to the west edge of the Shunganunga Bridge.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parts of a Topeka road will experience closures over the next month.

Sections of 29th St. will be closed from Arrowhead Rd. to the west edge of the Shunganunga Bridge. The City of Topeka says Bettis Asphalt will be working on a mill and overlay project starting on Monday.

A single lane of traffic will be kept open in each direction through the work. Arrowhead Rd. will be fully closed.

The project is expected to be done June.

