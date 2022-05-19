Advertisement

20+ protective vests from Kansas agencies sent to Ukraine

More than 20 Kansas law enforcement agencies joined to donate 300 protective vests and 50...
More than 20 Kansas law enforcement agencies joined to donate 300 protective vests and 50 helmets to Ukrainian military forces.(Sen. Roger Marshall's office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 protective ballistic vests from Kansas agencies have been donated to Ukrainian forces to fight the ongoing Russian invasion.

On Thursday, May 19, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said his office donated 23 protective ballistic vests which have been retired from use to be shipped to Ukraine for its military and law enforcement forces to use.

AG Schmidt said the donation was part of a more significant effort coordinated by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and more than 20 law enforcement agencies across the Sunflower State.

“We are proud to lend this support to the men and women of Ukraine as they fight to defend their homeland,” Schmidt said. “I appreciate Senator Marshall leading this effort to gather and ship this equipment to let Ukraine know that we stand with them.”

In all, Schmidt said more than 300 protective vests and 50 helmets were donated by police departments, sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement agencies. He said Marshall’s office had coordinated the transport of the protective equipment through the Ukrainian embassy. The equipment will be shipped to Poland and delivered to Ukraine.

