Advertisement

More than a dozen arrested for prostitution, other sex-related crimes along Wichita’s Broadway Corridor

Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other...
Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other sex-related offenses along the Broadway Corridor in south Wichita on Tuesday.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other sex-related offenses along the Broadway Corridor in south Wichita on Tuesday. Violations ranged from aggravated human trafficking to prostitution to hiring a prostitute.

A spokesperson for the Wichita Police Department said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts to address issues in the Broadway Corridor.

Caption
  • Devon Raynell Biser - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Larry Esquibel - prostitution; sexual intercourse (a misdemeanor)
  • Jose Luis Gonzalez - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Michael McClure - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Mitchel Jones - aggravated human trafficking; recruit under 18 years of age for force (a felony)
  • Jerry Lee Lamore - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Ricky Motes - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Timothy Nicholson - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Miguel Osorto-Herrera - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Felipe Salinas - municipal/county violation; sex offense (a misdemeanor)
  • Robert Shafer - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Cynthia Stanley - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • James Stephens - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Richard Taylor - municipal/county violation; sex offense (a misdemeanor)

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player
Riley Co. accident at Tuttle Creek Blvd and K-13.
Manhattan wreck seriously injures teenagers
Top left to right: Alfredo Perez, Amber Spencer, Christopher Diaz. Bottom left to right:...
6 people arrested after victim beaten, burned in Emporia apartment

Latest News

Morris County Sheriff's Office, Kansas
White City man arrested for alleged child sex crimes
FILE
New website hopes to connect Kansans with nearby food banks
Heavy rain washed out 39th St. between Clark and Butler Rds. north of Grantville in Jefferson...
Storm washes out two Jefferson Co. roads
Tornado
Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska
Maurice McKay Edwards, 21
Kansas City man behind bars after deputies wrestle him away from 2-year-old