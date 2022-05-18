White City man arrested for alleged child sex crimes

WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A White City man is behind bars after Morris Co. deputies arrested him for alleged child sex crimes.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 16, deputies arrested Robert W. Powell, 47, of White City.

Deputies said the arrested had been made based on information gathered through an ongoing investigation.

Powell was booked into the Morris Co. Jail for rape with a victim under 14-years-old and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

