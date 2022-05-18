Wednesday forecast: Dry and warm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last night’s rain, dry conditions are expected today with the next chance of rain Friday night possibly lingering into Saturday.

Temperatures will remain warm with muggy conditions today before heating up tomorrow for the hottest day in the next 8 days. A cold front late Thursday night into Friday will come through dry with a drop in humidity. There will be a storm system that will move through Friday night along the cold front that could bring a few t-storms, however as the instability decreases through the night and the cold front moves farther away from the area any leftover precipitation leftover on Saturday won’t bring any t-storms to the area.

Normal high: 77/Normal Low: 56 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds W/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds Calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

A cold front may lead to lows Thursday night in the low 60s in north-central KS but remaining in the upper 60s-low 70s along and south of the turnpike. As the cooler/drier air moves through the rest of northeast KS on Friday, highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s with gusts around 25 mph.

There will be a chance for t-storms Friday night (mainly after midnight) with rain leftover on Saturday mainly in the morning. The combination of the chance for light rain and cloud cover will lead to highs that may only be in the upper 50s for some areas otherwise most spots will be in the low-mid 60s for highs. The rain Saturday will not be heavy at all, less than 0.10″ is expected. Gusts 25 mph will make it feel even cooler especially when compared to what we’ll have on Thursday.

Sunday will start out chilly in the 40s but will be a really nice afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 60s and winds around 10 mph.

Next week there will be another storm system moving through for a chance of rain especially late Monday through Tuesday morning. At this time will keep it just rain with a very low chance of t-storms but will monitor this trend as we get closer.

Taking Action:

Tomorrow will be hot. If you plan to be outside for an extended period of time, start hydrating today.

Storms Friday night will likely move in closer to midnight and into the overnight period but keep checking back for updates in case t-storms impact any late afternoon/evening plans you might have. It’s all going to depend on the location of the cold front.

This weekend will be a tale of ‘two seasons’. Chilly and breezy Saturday with more clouds and turning much nicer Sunday. Any rain Saturday will be light and will NOT be accompanied by lightning with most of the t-storm activity occuring Friday night.

Heavy rain especially along and south of I-70 (WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms late in the afternoon/overnight period (Conditional threat storms do actually develop in time before the more stable air moves in by early Saturday morning) (SPC/WIBW)

