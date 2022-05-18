Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Elijah Brooks was exactly where you’d expect him to be Tuesday when he got the news: he’s this year’s Mr. Kansas Basketball.

“I was up at the gym, actually,” he said.

Brooks finished a historic season having set Topeka West’s single-game, single-season and career scoring records.

“It’s great to leave my print there after four years of working hard there,” he said. “All these people telling me that I could be this and that — I just finally went out there and proved it and showed them what I can do. That’s a great feeling.”

The six-foot-four guard averaged 25.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks — a far way from when he walked the T-West halls his freshman year.

“I had a big doubt I was even going to play varsity,” he said. “I don’t even know what happened after that. It was like a blur. And then senior season I’m getting all these accolades, and I couldn’t be more grateful for it.”

Brooks took the Chargers to two-straight Centennial League titles and state tournament berths, and was named the Shawnee County and Centennial League Player of the Year.

“Knowing people like watching you play, that’s a great feeling,” he said. “That’ll always keep to my heart with the Topeka West environment. After the games, taking pictures with everybody, and then people telling you about their son, their niece, nephew, and saying they look up to you, that’s really great.”

Though his high school career is over, he’s just getting started.

“Just working. Working hard and seeing where I’m going to go take that next step — and it’s coming real soon,” he said.

Brooks hasn’t yet announced where he’ll play next season. Up next, he’ll take part in the KBCA All Star game at Kansas Wesleyan June 19.

