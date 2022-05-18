Advertisement

Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball

By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Elijah Brooks was exactly where you’d expect him to be Tuesday when he got the news: he’s this year’s Mr. Kansas Basketball.

“I was up at the gym, actually,” he said.

Brooks finished a historic season having set Topeka West’s single-game, single-season and career scoring records.

“It’s great to leave my print there after four years of working hard there,” he said. “All these people telling me that I could be this and that — I just finally went out there and proved it and showed them what I can do. That’s a great feeling.”

The six-foot-four guard averaged 25.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks — a far way from when he walked the T-West halls his freshman year.

“I had a big doubt I was even going to play varsity,” he said. “I don’t even know what happened after that. It was like a blur. And then senior season I’m getting all these accolades, and I couldn’t be more grateful for it.”

Brooks took the Chargers to two-straight Centennial League titles and state tournament berths, and was named the Shawnee County and Centennial League Player of the Year.

“Knowing people like watching you play, that’s a great feeling,” he said. “That’ll always keep to my heart with the Topeka West environment. After the games, taking pictures with everybody, and then people telling you about their son, their niece, nephew, and saying they look up to you, that’s really great.”

Though his high school career is over, he’s just getting started.

“Just working. Working hard and seeing where I’m going to go take that next step — and it’s coming real soon,” he said.

Brooks hasn’t yet announced where he’ll play next season. Up next, he’ll take part in the KBCA All Star game at Kansas Wesleyan June 19.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Brouhard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and law enforcement believes this van...
Vehicle involved in fatal Douglas Co. hit-and-run found, child identified
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player
Topeka Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Wabash Ave....
Child playing with lighter blamed for Wabash Ave. fire
Top left to right: Alfredo Perez, Amber Spencer, Christopher Diaz. Bottom left to right:...
6 people arrested after victim beaten, burned in Emporia apartment

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Rock Creek’s Sophia Haverkamp
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Rock Creek’s Sophia Haverkamp
Seaman's boys basketball team posed after winning a 5A Boys State Basketball title on Saturday,...
Three Topeka high school coaches honored by KBCA
Bob Bodenheimer
Services set for legendary Topeka basketball coach
FILE
Junction City High School names new athletic director