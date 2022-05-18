Advertisement

Thunderstorm takes out power for parts of NE Kansas

Evergy's web site showed more than 2600 customers without power at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022.(Evergy.com)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gusty thunderstorm blew into Shawnee Co. late Tuesday, taking out power in some areas.

Evergy’s web site showed more than 1700 customers in Shawnee Co. without power at 10 p.m. Tuesday, minutes after the storm moved into the area with 80 mile per hour wind gusts. The number had topped 2600 by 10:30 p.m.

The outages were scattered throughout Topeka. However, they did include two larger pockets: nearly 1500 were without power in the Lake Sherwood area, with another 600 out in Silver Lake.

Evergy’s web site indicated the power was estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

