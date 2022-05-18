Supply chain issues causing long waits for air conditioner fixes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures in Wichita are expected to push above 90 degrees Thursday, just a glimpse into the year’s hottest months ahead. If your air conditioner goes out, you could be stuck in an uncomfortable situation for weeks as continued supply chain issues are causing longer wait times to get units fixed.

Ahead of the summer, local HVAC companies are being slammed with phone calls from people needing their air conditioners repaired or replaced.

Last year, issues with the supply chain left people in the heat for weeks. In 2022, some of these problems are sticking around.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dan’s Heating and Cooling Owner Mike McDowell said getting supplies and equipment he needs to help customers has become more of a challenge than ever.

“The current circumstances we all find ourselves in aren’t helping matters any,” he said. “Whether it’s manufacturing or the actual transportation of equipment or parts, (getting what’s needed) continues to be an issue. “Now, we’ve got another factor. That’s diesel fuel shortages.”

The challenges shift and change daily.

“It’s almost unavoidable because you can never tell from one day to the next which types of equipment are going to be in stock and what’s not,” McDowell said. “Our suppliers went through all kinds of extra steps to make sure warehouses were full of equipment this year, and we’re already seeing issues with equipment not being available. And some were really only hit a week ago.”

McDowell said therefore it’s important to get yearly maintenance and inspections done so you’re prepared before the hot weather arrives and you don’t find yourself on a waitlist.

“Have your coils cleaned, filters changed refrigerant levels checked,” he said. “Have everything working from top to bottom so by the time summer hits and those temperatures ramp up, you’re not left waiting. Because that’s what’ll happen, and you’ll be at the mercy of al those who called in before you.”

McDowell also said refrigerant prices are up, higher than they’ve been in recent memory. He reiterated the most important thing you can do to keep cool during the months ahead is to start preparing now.

