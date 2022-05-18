Storm washes out two Jefferson Co. roads

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rain Tuesday night sparked two major washouts on two rural roads in Jefferson Co.

The problems occurred on 39th between Clark and Butler Roads, north of Grantville; and on 21st, between Hwy. 59 and Osage Rd., east of Perry.

Jefferson Co. Public Works Director Ben Domann says, in both cases, water flowing in creeks under the road lifted and moved metal culvert pipes. He said the pipes were ten feet in diameter and 59-feet long.

Domann said the pipes must be replaced to make the repairs, at a cost of about $30,000 each. He said the county ordered the pipes Wednesday, but it’s not known how long it will take to get them.

Both roads are closed until repairs can be made.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.