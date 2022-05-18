Silver Lake hit hard by overnight storms

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Silver Lake were cleaning up their town Wednesday after an overnight storm downed tree limbs and knocked out power.

Several residents told 13 NEWS the storm was the most severe they could remember in Silver Lake.

Doris Reamer, 88, who lives in the 100 block of Masche Street in Silver Lake, said she was home Wednesday night when a large tree fell on top of her house.

A large tree limb fell on top of her house, allowing water to run into her residence.

After sunrise Wednesday, Reamer was pulling large branches and putting them into a pile on the south side of her home.

Several neighbors came by to assist Reamer as she cleared the trees and limbs from her property.

Silver Lake residents said they lost power around 10 p.m. Tuesday and that it was restored around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Evergy power reported about Silver Lake customers remained without power around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, residents assisted city of Silver Lake workers to remove downed tree limbs from streets so vehicles could travel on them.

No injuries had been reported in the storms as of mid-morning Wednesday.

