Advertisement

Silver Lake hit hard by overnight storms

As Phil Anderson reports via Facebook Live, strong storms overnight caused a large tree limb to fall onto the roof of a Silver Lake home. Recorded at 6:24 a.m.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Silver Lake were cleaning up their town Wednesday after an overnight storm downed tree limbs and knocked out power.

Several residents told 13 NEWS the storm was the most severe they could remember in Silver Lake.

Doris Reamer, 88, who lives in the 100 block of Masche Street in Silver Lake, said she was home Wednesday night when a large tree fell on top of her house.

A large tree limb fell on top of her house, allowing water to run into her residence.

After sunrise Wednesday, Reamer was pulling large branches and putting them into a pile on the south side of her home.

Several neighbors came by to assist Reamer as she cleared the trees and limbs from her property.

Silver Lake residents said they lost power around 10 p.m. Tuesday and that it was restored around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Evergy power reported about Silver Lake customers remained without power around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, residents assisted city of Silver Lake workers to remove downed tree limbs from streets so vehicles could travel on them.

No injuries had been reported in the storms as of mid-morning Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player
Riley Co. accident at Tuttle Creek Blvd and K-13.
Manhattan wreck seriously injures teenagers
Top left to right: Alfredo Perez, Amber Spencer, Christopher Diaz. Bottom left to right:...
6 people arrested after victim beaten, burned in Emporia apartment
Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store

Latest News

Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka, including these just southwest...
Heavy rains flood fields northwest of Topeka
Two people were killed Tue. night following a shooting outside the Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Two Dead Following Shooting Outside Lawrence Grocery Store
A home in the 100 block of Masche St. in Silver Lake was damaged by a large tree branch in...
Tree Falls Into Silver Lake House
Parents of 12 year old gunned down in Lawrence working to help troubled kids.
Parents of 12 year old gunned down outside Leavenworth pharmacy working to help troubled kids