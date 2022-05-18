Sheriff’s Office closes Morris Co. road as flooding continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Torrential rains swept through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday evening, which left flooded and damaged roads in the storm’s wake.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook late Wednesday morning to notify residents to avoid the area of Dunlap Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said the stretch of road near Dunlap has been barricaded by the County Road and Bridge Dept. and closed due to high water until further notice.

As water continues to rush through runoffs and into state water bodies causing many areas to flood, law enforcement agencies have stressed the importance of Turn Around Don’t Drown.

