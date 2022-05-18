Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office closes Morris Co. road as flooding continues

Morris Co. deputies warn residents of Dunlap that Dunlap Rd. has closed due to flood waters on...
Morris Co. deputies warn residents of Dunlap that Dunlap Rd. has closed due to flood waters on May 18, 2022.(Morris County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Torrential rains swept through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday evening, which left flooded and damaged roads in the storm’s wake.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook late Wednesday morning to notify residents to avoid the area of Dunlap Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said the stretch of road near Dunlap has been barricaded by the County Road and Bridge Dept. and closed due to high water until further notice.

As water continues to rush through runoffs and into state water bodies causing many areas to flood, law enforcement agencies have stressed the importance of Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player
Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
Riley Co. accident at Tuttle Creek Blvd and K-13.
Manhattan wreck seriously injures teenagers
Top left to right: Alfredo Perez, Amber Spencer, Christopher Diaz. Bottom left to right:...
6 people arrested after victim beaten, burned in Emporia apartment

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Best Buy Logo
Man accused of stealing more than $10,000 in deposits from two Manhattan stores
Kansas Redistricting Map
Kansas Supreme Court upholds state, congressional redistricting maps
Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka, including these just southwest...
Heavy rains flood fields northwest of Topeka