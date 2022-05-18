Riley Co. EMS provides free ‘Stop the Bleed’ & ‘Hands Only CPR’ training

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of National EMS week, Riley County EMS is offering free life-saving training to community members.

On Wednesday evening, members of Riley County E-M-S will show community member how perform CPR, using only your hands, no rescue breathing or special equipment required.

Another life-saving measure is learning how to apply a tourniquet to stop bleeding in the event of an emergency.

EMS staff will give examples of household items that can be repurposed and used to make a tourniquet to stop the bleed.

“Learn how to identify and recognize the life-threatening emergency bleeding situations and how to stop it. Bleeding out can happen in 3 to 5 minutes.” Riley County EMT, Courtney Bekemeyer says.

Stop the Bleed and Hands Only CPR training is tomorrow from 6 to 8 pm at the Family and Children Resource Center at 2101 Claflin Road in Manhattan, registration is not required to attend.

