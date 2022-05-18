Advertisement

Parents of 12 year old gunned down outside Leavenworth pharmacy working to help troubled kids

Parents of 12 year old gunned down in Lawrence working to help troubled kids.
Parents of 12 year old gunned down in Lawrence working to help troubled kids.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The  parents of a Kansas City 12 year old killed by gun violence want to change the lives of troubled juveniles.

Project 9:14 was founded to honor the legacy of Brian “BJ” Henderson. with hopes of giving juveniles a better future.

Just last week a second suspect in BJ’s killing was convicted of first degree murder. He was a juvenile when Henderson was killed in Leavenworth last year.

Knowing this, BJ’s parents developed a heart to keep young people from ending up in the justice system.

“You end up in a situation as worse as ours you know, where you lose a life. It can be something as minor as a light offense, but we want to eliminate that whole process as much as possible, reduce the rate of repeat offenders,” said BJ’s father, Brian.

Project 9:14′s purpose is to give juveniles the chance to live a productive life and contribute to society.

The Hendersons also want to create juvenile probation reform.They say it’s important to them to bridge the gap between the court and probation for juveniles.

The foundation would provide programs related to gun safety, family therapy, suicide prevention and mentorship.

On Saturday, the Hendersons launched a petition to get Project 9:14 recognized by the state.

They’re off to a strong start with over 1,000 signatures. Their goal is 2,000.

You can sign the petition here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player
Riley Co. accident at Tuttle Creek Blvd and K-13.
Manhattan wreck seriously injures teenagers
Top left to right: Alfredo Perez, Amber Spencer, Christopher Diaz. Bottom left to right:...
6 people arrested after victim beaten, burned in Emporia apartment
Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store

Latest News

Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka, including these just southwest...
Heavy rains flood fields northwest of Topeka
Silver Lake residents looked Wednesday morning at storm damage, which included a tree that fell...
Silver Lake hit hard by overnight storms
Two people were killed Tue. night following a shooting outside the Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Two Dead Following Shooting Outside Lawrence Grocery Store
A home in the 100 block of Masche St. in Silver Lake was damaged by a large tree branch in...
Tree Falls Into Silver Lake House