One dead in Lawrence shooting

At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A shooting outside of a Lawrence Hy-Vee has left at least one person dead.

The shooting happened outside of the Hy-Vee store at 3504 Clinton Parkway. Lawrence Police officials on scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that one person is dead. They said the deceased was a male in his 20s. Another male was found critically wounded and transported to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing situation, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

