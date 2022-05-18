No injuries reported after crash on 24 sends car through house

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Miraculously, no injuries have been reported after a crash on Highway 24 near Manhattan sent a car flying into a nearby house.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says drivers should avoid the area of Highway 24 between Green Valley Rd. and Excel Rd. as emergency crews attempt to clean up a wreck.

According to deputies on the scene, two cars were involved in the accident, a gray passenger car driven by a male rear-ended a silver passenger car driven by a female. However, one landed in the ditch north of the highway and the second ran through a house on the south side.

When rear-ended, deputies said the woman’s foot had slipped off her brake pedal onto the gas which had accelerated the car through the median. She flew across the eastbound lanes and a ditch and landed in the garage in the front of the house.

The Manhattan Fire Department has been brought in to help get the house stabilized so first responders may attempt to get to the car.

So far, no injuries have been reported and tow trucks are attempting to remove both cars from the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

