New website hopes to connect Kansans with nearby food banks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new website hopes to help connect those who may need assistance to stock their cupboards with nearby food banks and benefits.

The Kansas Food Bank says those who need help stocking their fridges now have a much easier way to find aid thanks to a project supported by the Sunflower Foundation.

The food bank said a new website has been designed to help those in need of food assistance find pantry locations in their areas. It said the website also features a link to help apply for SNAP or food stamps - along with a link for upcoming summer food sites for children.

According to the food bank, the website lists panties that partner with one of three food banks - Kansas Food Bank, Harvesters, and Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

In addition, the organization noted that pantries that are not part of the food bank network are included along with the Emergency Food Assistance Program sites. It said these are often referred to as government commodities supported by the USDA.

“The pandemic is really what set this into motion,” said Brian Walker, President & CEO of the Kansas Food Bank. “Nowhere, was there a comprehensive list of all pantries that served our state. The website was designed for a user-friendly experience to help neighbors facing food insecurity by connecting Kansans in need directly with helpful resources.”

Through a county-level breakdown, the food bank said the new website features a map tool that allows Kansans to see just where each pantry is located, as well as contact information and hours of operation.

The food bank said the website is easily accessible from a mobile device or desktop computer. It said the site is geared not just toward food insecure households, but also schools, social workers, case managers, medical professionals and those who need to find resources for someone they may be helping.

According to Kansas Food Bank, the website is just one of many ways it helps ensure food-insecure families have access to nutritious meals.

To visit the new website, click HERE.

