Moran joins team to create 2 bills to advance Alzheimer’s research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, who is a member of the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease, joined a bipartisan group of senators to introduce two bills dedicated to helping treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Back in 2011, the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) was signed into law. According to Sen. Moran’s office, the law was created to make a strategic national plan to effectively treat and, hopefully, prevent the disease by 2025, however, that law is set to expire. It must be reauthorized so that research can continue, and investments can stay coordinated.

Sen. Moran, Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.V.), Sen. Ed Markey (Mass.) and Sen. Bob Menendez (N.J.) have thus created the Alzheimer’s Reauthorization Act. Sen. Moran’s office says the new legislation would reauthorize NAPA until 2035 and modernize the legislation to reflect the progress that has been made to understand Alzheimer’s. Such as, adding a new focus to the research on reducing risk factors and promoting healthy aging.

The same bipartisan group of senators created another bill called the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act. Which is planned to continue through 2035 and set a requirement for the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to submit an annual budget to Congress that would estimate the funding needed for the NIH to fully carry out NAPA’s research goals.

“Our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and the development of new treatments has made significant progress since the National Alzheimer’s Project Act was first signed into law in 2011,” said Sen. Moran. “In my role on both the HELP and Appropriations Committee, I remain committed to providing necessary resources, so we not only maintain NAPA’s progress but expand it to help end this horrible disease.”

Statistics provided by Sen. Moran’s office states that nearly half of baby boomers reaching 85 years of age will either be afflicted by Alzheimer’s or care for someone who has the disease. In fact, by the year 2050, Alzheimer’s is projected to affect 12.7 million seniors and nearly surpass $1 trillion in annual costs. Alzheimer’s normally costs the U.S. $321 billion per year, which includes $206 billion for Medicare and Medicaid.

“Thanks to the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA), we have made tremendous progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The passage of the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act is the next important step to continue the work of the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and ensure that the nation continues to prioritize addressing Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Association chief public policy officer and AIM executive director. “On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association, I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the sponsors for introducing this important bipartisan legislation to help improve the lives of those impacted by Alzheimer’s throughout the country. The Alzheimer’s Association looks forward to working with our tireless advocates and these congressional champions to advance this bipartisan legislation.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.