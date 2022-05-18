Advertisement

Man accused of pocketing $4,900 in deposits from Manhattan Best Buy

By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man tasked with depositing nearly $5,000 in receipts from the Manhattan Best Buy apparently never made it to the bank.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. at 9:46 a.m. on May 17, 2022.

Officials say the store reported approximately $4,903 missing to a known male who was supposed to deposit the money at the bank.

The name of the suspect has not been released, and it’s not clear if the man was an employee of the store.

