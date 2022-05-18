Advertisement

Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal shooting in Hy-Vee parking lot

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The two victims of a double-fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Lawrence Hy-Vee have been identified.

The Lawrence Police Department says detectives continue to investigate the deaths of two men who were shot in the Hy-Vee parking lot on Tuesday evening.

LPD said the two victims of the shooting have been identified as Zachary Michael Sutton, 22, and Monty Ray Amic, 53, both of Lawrence.

Detectives said they believe the initial interaction between the two victims happened near 23rd St. and Harper. They said both vehicles traveled west on 23rd where a confrontation occurred near 23rd and Iowa.

After the confrontation, LPD said the vehicles continued west on Clinton Parkway where the incident culminated in the parking lot shooting.

Detectives believe Sutton was a passenger in a 2006 White Ford F-150 as Amick was the driver and sole occupant of a 2007 Blue Nissan Xterra.

LPD said if anyone saw the alteration at 23rd and Iowa or the shooting at Hy-Vee, they should call the Investigations Unit at 785-830-7430.

