Advertisement

Lawrence man claims God told him to kill wife in Monday murder

Remains behind bars on $1 million bond
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).(University of Kansas/ Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was so severely injured in her apartment during a domestic violence situation on Monday night police said they will need an autopsy to determine which of her injuries had been fatal after her husband claimed God told him to kill her.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart says an autopsy to determine the cause of death for former University of Kansas soccer player Regan Gibbs has been scheduled for Thursday, May 19.

Lockhart said Gibbs had sustained such severe injuries that a single cause of death could not be confirmed until the autopsy had been performed.

On Monday night, May 16, Lockhart said the communications center received a call from Chad Joseph Marek, 26, of Lawrence, to request medical assistance for his wife - Gibbs.

Lockhart said Marek had told dispatchers that God made him kill his wife.

LPD confirmed that Marek and Gibbs had been married and living together at an apartment at 2500 W 6th St. in Lawrence. However, he said there had been no previous reports of domestic violence incidents between the couple.

In incidents like this, the Chief noted that many victims feel unsafe calling for help from law enforcement as the situation could escalate or worsen after police leave.

For this reason, Lockhart urged residents to reach out to friends or family members believed to be in a possibly dangerous relationship. He also noted that Lawrence has a domestic violence shelter - the Willow Domestic Violence Center, 1920 Moodie Rd. - with resources to help residents in a possibly abusive relationship leave the situation.

Marek was arrested on Monday and has since been charged with first-degree murder. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player
Riley Co. accident at Tuttle Creek Blvd and K-13.
Manhattan wreck seriously injures teenagers
Top left to right: Alfredo Perez, Amber Spencer, Christopher Diaz. Bottom left to right:...
6 people arrested after victim beaten, burned in Emporia apartment

Latest News

The Kansas Supreme Court has decided that redistricting maps brought before it for the...
Kansas Supreme Court upholds state, congressional redistricting maps
Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka.
Heavy rains flood fields northwest of Topeka
At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting
Morris Co. deputies warn residents of Dunlap that Dunlap Rd. has closed due to flood waters on...
Sheriff’s Office closes Morris Co. road as flooding continues