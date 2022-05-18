Lawrence man claims God told him to kill wife in Monday murder

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was so severely injured in her apartment during a domestic violence situation on Monday night police said they will need an autopsy to determine which of her injuries had been fatal after her husband claimed God told him to kill her.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart says an autopsy to determine the cause of death for former University of Kansas soccer player Regan Gibbs has been scheduled for Thursday, May 19.

Lockhart said Gibbs had sustained such severe injuries that a single cause of death could not be confirmed until the autopsy had been performed.

On Monday night, May 16, Lockhart said the communications center received a call from Chad Joseph Marek, 26, of Lawrence, to request medical assistance for his wife - Gibbs.

Lockhart said Marek had told dispatchers that God made him kill his wife.

LPD confirmed that Marek and Gibbs had been married and living together at an apartment at 2500 W 6th St. in Lawrence. However, he said there had been no previous reports of domestic violence incidents between the couple.

In incidents like this, the Chief noted that many victims feel unsafe calling for help from law enforcement as the situation could escalate or worsen after police leave.

For this reason, Lockhart urged residents to reach out to friends or family members believed to be in a possibly dangerous relationship. He also noted that Lawrence has a domestic violence shelter - the Willow Domestic Violence Center, 1920 Moodie Rd. - with resources to help residents in a possibly abusive relationship leave the situation.

Marek was arrested on Monday and has since been charged with first-degree murder. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

