KDOT and KHP partner up to crack down on drivers not using seat belts

13 News at Six
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Starting May 18th, the Kansas Department of Transportation is partnering will law enforcement to crack down on drivers not wearing seat belts.

State officials were joined by students from Holton High School today, where the students have their own campaign to promote seat belt usage. Students try to bring awareness of how essential seat belts can be.

KDOT safety manager Gary Herman said about 60% of passengers ages 18 to 34 killed in accidents nationwide were not wearing a seat belt.

KHP says its “Click It or Ticket” campaign is about more than handing out tickets.

“Since May of this year, May 10th actually, we have had 11 fatalities in our state that KHP was aware of. Of those 11, nine people were killed simply by they were not wearing their seat belts. If we can get that message across to wear your seat belt, will save a life and if anything its a greater chance to live,” Herman Jones, KHP said.

