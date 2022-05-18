Kansas City man behind bars after deputies wrestle him away from 2-year-old

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind Douglas Co. bars after deputies wrestled a 2-year-old away from him as he was headed into a garage with a known firearm following a domestic dispute.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, deputies were called to the 500 block of E 1100 Rd. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

Deputies said a woman had alleged that a man, later identified as Maurice McKay Edwards, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., had beat her and held a gun to her head during an argument. She had indicated two children were present and the man had gone inside the home’s detached garage with one.

When they arrived, deputies said they found the man leaving the garage holding a 2-year-old child. They said they repeatedly ordered him to let the child go.

Due to the danger the child had possibly been in, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was able to pin the man against the garage wall and free the child.

Later, during a search of the home, deputies said they found a gun in a box in the garage.

Deputies said they arrested Edwards for aggravated assault, domestic battery and two counts of child endangerment.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Edwards remains confined to the Douglas Co. Jail with no bond set.

Edwards made his first court appearance at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, he has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on May 24.

