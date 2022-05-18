Advertisement

Heavy rains flood fields northwest of Topeka

Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka, including these just southwest...
Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka, including these just southwest of N.W. US-24 highway and Humphrey Road.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka.

Water from rain that started falling late Tuesday turned some fields into small lakes on Wednesday morning in the vicinity of N.W. US-24 highway and Humphrey Road.

Ditches along either side of the east- and westbound lanes of US-24 also were full of water on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, some roads in the area were submerged by water.

Residents of the area said some of the crops planted in the flooded fields may have to be replanted.

Additionally, they said the water had receded significantly by 8 a.m. Wednesday in comparison with late Tuesday.

