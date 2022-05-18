Heavy rains flood fields northwest of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka.

Water from rain that started falling late Tuesday turned some fields into small lakes on Wednesday morning in the vicinity of N.W. US-24 highway and Humphrey Road.

Ditches along either side of the east- and westbound lanes of US-24 also were full of water on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, some roads in the area were submerged by water.

Residents of the area said some of the crops planted in the flooded fields may have to be replanted.

Additionally, they said the water had receded significantly by 8 a.m. Wednesday in comparison with late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.