City of Topeka suing Arizona company for sub-par equipment

The City says mobile asphalt units known as "hot boxes" bought from Crafco, Inc., have not lived up to standard.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is suing an Arizona-based pavement maintenance company, accusing it of providing sub-par equipment.

The City says mobile asphalt units known as “hot boxes” bought from Crafco, Inc., have not lived up to standard. The lawsuit was filed against Crafco, Inc., for five claims of negligence and breach of contract. The City is seeking over $75,000 in damages.

“On March 25, 2022 the City of Topeka filed a lawsuit against Crafco, Inc., one of its vendors, related to the sale of four mobile asphalt hot boxes. The City purchased these units to assist in the maintenance of its streets and roadways. It was hoped that the hot boxes would provide the City with a quick and reliable method for responding to, and repairing potholes around the City of Topeka. Unfortunately the units have not performed in the manner that the City expected, and required under its contract with the vendor. As such, the City has filed a lawsuit for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Negligent Misrepresentation, and Breach of Implied Warranty. The City is seeking damages related to the cost of the hot boxes, as well as lost time and production related to its inability to repair its streets with the boxes as intended.”

Statement from the City of Topeka

The lawsuit was filed in the Shawnee Co. District Court, but was moved to the federal district after a request from the company. 13 NEWS is awaiting a response from the company itself.

A scheduling conference is set for June 30.

