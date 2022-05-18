The City of Topeka donates land to KDOT for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The council voted unanimously on Tuesday to donate land to KDOT.

Those properties located at 100 and 129 SW Van Buren, bring KDOT one step closer to starting on the project.

The project’s early stages began this week with the replacement work set to begin in 2025.

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran says the properties weren’t valued very highly, withholding them wasn’t worth jeopardizing the project.

