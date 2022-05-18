Advertisement

Adoption fees sponsored on May 20th - 22nd at T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter

Adoption fees being sponsored for May 20-22 at T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter
Adoption fees being sponsored for May 20-22 at T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Bounty, known for their ‘quicker picker upper’ slogan is picking up the tab at the T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter this weekend.

The Best Friends Network and Bounty Paper Towels have partnered with the Manhattan Animal Shelter to sponsor all adoption fees on Friday, May 20th through Sunday May 22nd or until the shelter is empty.

Numerous dogs and cats of all ages are just waiting for the perfect person to take them to their forever home…

All animals available for adoption will be spayed, neutered and are up to date on vaccinations prior to the adoption event.

“A lot of shelters throughout the whole United States, including us are you know battling getting strays back to homes, you know, a lot of them don’t get reclaimed, then they go up for adoption, and everybody is just kind of full of animals and hopefully get them into homes.” T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter director Bryce Caulk says.

Adoption applications can be completed prior to visiting the shelter, and a list of available animals can be found on the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Brouhard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and law enforcement believes this van...
Vehicle involved in fatal Douglas Co. hit-and-run found, child identified
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player
Topeka Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Wabash Ave....
Child playing with lighter blamed for Wabash Ave. fire
Top left to right: Alfredo Perez, Amber Spencer, Christopher Diaz. Bottom left to right:...
6 people arrested after victim beaten, burned in Emporia apartment

Latest News

'Stop the Bleed' and 'Hands Only CPR' training provided by Riley Co. EMS
Riley Co. EMS provides free ‘Stop the Bleed’ & ‘Hands Only CPR’ training
Riley Co. EMS provides free ‘Stop the Bleed’ and ‘Hands Only CPR’ training
Riley Co. EMS provides free ‘Stop the Bleed’ and ‘Hands Only CPR’ training
The Lawrence Police Dept. has identified the woman killed Monday inside her apartment as a...
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player
Tuesday, May 17, marks the 68th anniversary of the U.S. supreme court decision finding...
Historic Brown V. Board court decision officially 68 years ago