Adoption fees sponsored on May 20th - 22nd at T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Bounty, known for their ‘quicker picker upper’ slogan is picking up the tab at the T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter this weekend.

The Best Friends Network and Bounty Paper Towels have partnered with the Manhattan Animal Shelter to sponsor all adoption fees on Friday, May 20th through Sunday May 22nd or until the shelter is empty.

Numerous dogs and cats of all ages are just waiting for the perfect person to take them to their forever home…

All animals available for adoption will be spayed, neutered and are up to date on vaccinations prior to the adoption event.

“A lot of shelters throughout the whole United States, including us are you know battling getting strays back to homes, you know, a lot of them don’t get reclaimed, then they go up for adoption, and everybody is just kind of full of animals and hopefully get them into homes.” T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter director Bryce Caulk says.

Adoption applications can be completed prior to visiting the shelter, and a list of available animals can be found on the shelter’s website.

