Washburn Law grad sworn in to KS Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Law graduate is now a state appellate judge.

Angela Coble was sworn in Tuesday to the Kansas Court of Appeals. Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Coble to the position in January, citing a strong reputation in her legal and local communities.

Coble graduated from Washburn University with her law degree in 2009. She practiced private law until 2013, and has served as legal counsel to federal Wichita judge Gwynne Birzer since 2015.

You can view the full ceremony on the Kansas Supreme Court YouTube channel.

