Army veteran asking for help after tree falls on his East Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Army veteran is asking for help after a large tree fell on his East Topeka home during a strong thunderstorm on Sunday morning.

Craig Frye, 62, said he and his two sons were in their home at 1902 S.E. Michigan Ave. when strong winds toppled a tree on property just north of their residence.

The tree appeared to have split in two, with part of it landing in the 1900 block of S.E. Michigan and a large part of it falling on top of Frye’s house.

The tree made a large hole in the roof of the house and Frye and his sons say they have been trying to get it repaired for the past two days.

Frye said the house, where he has lived since April 1997, is insured but that an adjuster hadn’t made it out to assess the damage as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, rain is in the forecast for later in the day on Tuesday and Frye said “time is of the essence” in getting the damage repaired.

Frye’s sons, Joseph Patrick Frye, 26, and Daniel Frye, 27, live with their father in the one-story home.

City crews came out Sunday morning to move the portion of the tree that fell in the north end of the 1900 block of S.E. Michigan, but no work had been done to help the family get the tree off its house.

A woman who saw a Facebook live report from the scene on Tuesday morning delivered a 20-by-30 foot tarp to be used to help keep rainwater from getting into the house.

A Topeka social service agency also had called 13 NEWS to offer assistance with getting the tree off the house.

However, by 1 p.m. Tuesday, the tree remained on top of the house.

Anyone who can assist the Frye family may call 785-250-9987.

