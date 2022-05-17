Valeo awards scholarships to staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka clinic is helping some of its own.

Valeo Behavioral Health Care awarded scholarships to its employees Tuesday. The scholarships, totaling $8,000 will help the recipients cover college classes or advanced training they’ve taken.

CEO Bill Persinger says Valeo’s employees are the foundation of the organization.

“Our employees are our greatest asset,” Persinger said. “They deliver the care to 7,000 people a year, hundreds of thousands of hours of care here in Shawnee County every year.”

Persinger says the newfound knowledge and energy their staff finds in classes is also transferred to the clients they care for.

