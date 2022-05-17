Tuesday forecast: Severe weather with any storms especially tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a beautiful day yesterday, today is the day to be weather aware with storms at anytime today but the main focus will be this evening when storms move in and severe weather is likely.

While all hazards are possible including a brief tornado and locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding the highest concerns are a hail/wind threat. Confidence is low on the storm risk during the day with some models indicating isolated showers/storms developing at times while other models have the area completely dry.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of showers/storms at any time however most areas will likely remain dry. Any storms that do develop could be strong to severe so be weather aware. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms likely. Severe weather is likely as well with any storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

While there is a low chance for rain near I-35 Wednesday night, will keep the forecast dry with Thursday hot and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 90s for many spots with gusts around 25 mph and a big on the muggy side.

A cold front Thursday night into Friday will come through mainly dry but will continue to monitor the storm risk for this time frame. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and a slightly better chance of rain Friday night possibly lingering into Saturday at least for a few spots but will keep Saturday dry for now.

It’ll be cool Saturday and in the 60s before warming up near 70° Sunday and Monday with mid 70s on Tuesday. There is a slight chance of storms early next week including Monday with a higher chance Monday night into Tuesday

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans today, keep them but stay weather aware. Any storms that do develop could be severe and even if they don’t, lightning will still accompany any storms that do develop.

Severe weather is highest before midnight, although the risk could continue with any storms after midnight, have a way to receive warnings that will wake you up and stay weather aware on the updated forecasts today.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with Saturday the coolest day.

All hazards possible with any storms during the day and at night. Highest risk for severe weather may not be until late afternoon into the evening hours. (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.