Topeka begins search for City Manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced on Tuesday, May 17, that a job posting has been created online to recruit the next City Manager.

The city says the initial recruitment stage is expected to last 45 days, but once the job posting is closed, Topeka’s Governing Body will then look through each application of qualified applicants. Interviews between the Governing Body, the City of Topeka leadership staff, community members selected by the Governing Body, and the candidates are expected to start in August.

A recruitment video has also been made with Mayor Michael Padilla, Councilwoman Karen Hiller, and Councilwoman Hannah Naeger describing the ideal candidate for the position.

According to the city, there will be a public meet and greet planned to meet the final candidates. When and where the meet and greet will be have not been made available at this time.

