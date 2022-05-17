Advertisement

Topeka begins search for City Manager

The City of Topeka has created a job posting online to recruit the next City Manager.
The City of Topeka has created a job posting online to recruit the next City Manager.
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced on Tuesday, May 17, that a job posting has been created online to recruit the next City Manager.

The city says the initial recruitment stage is expected to last 45 days, but once the job posting is closed, Topeka’s Governing Body will then look through each application of qualified applicants. Interviews between the Governing Body, the City of Topeka leadership staff, community members selected by the Governing Body, and the candidates are expected to start in August.

A recruitment video has also been made with Mayor Michael Padilla, Councilwoman Karen Hiller, and Councilwoman Hannah Naeger describing the ideal candidate for the position.

According to the city, there will be a public meet and greet planned to meet the final candidates. When and where the meet and greet will be have not been made available at this time.

Trout out as Topeka City Manager

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout is stepping down.

Brent Trout (Courtesy: City of Topeka)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Brooklyn Brouhard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and law enforcement believes this van...
Vehicle involved in fatal Douglas Co. hit-and-run found, child identified
Topeka Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Wabash Ave....
Child playing with lighter blamed for Wabash Ave. fire
(File)
Funeral services set for Manhattan woman killed on US-24
Jamie Cook, 33, was arrested May 16, 2022.
TPD arrests woman in drug search near Gage Park

Latest News

Riley Co. accident at Tuttle Creek Blvd and K-13.
Injury accident closes Tuttle Creek Blvd. at K-13
Midday in Kansas
Top left to right: Alfredo Perez, Amber Spencer, Christopher Diaz. Bottom left to right:...
6 people arrested after victim beaten, burned in Emporia apartment
Kansas Supreme Court Justice Dan Biles gestures during arguments over whether a new...
Kansas court wrestles with barring political gerrymandering