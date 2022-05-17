Advertisement

Thousands of dollars have been donated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library hosted a check presentation Tuesday, May 17, because...
The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library hosted a check presentation Tuesday, May 17, because the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has received a donation worth thousands of dollars.
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library hosted a check presentation Tuesday, May 17, because the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has received a donation worth thousands of dollars.

The Junior League of Topeka’s Heinz Memorial Fund donated $3,500 to the Imagination Library, where children can sign up to receive free books. Shawnee Co. children can participate in the program and receive a new book each month in the mail until their 5th birthday.

Children who attended the check presentation got the chance to learn about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and have story time. The Junior League of Topeka President, Brie Engelken-Parks, says it is important to get kids reading early.

“We know that 20 minutes of reading a day improves creativity, cognitive function, language, and this is just a really great way to help improve children’s welfare as they grow,” said Engelken-Parks.

According to the Junior League of Topeka, the league is an organization of women with the mission to promote volunteerism, improve the community, and develop the women’s potential.

If interested in signing your child up for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, click here.

