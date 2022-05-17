Advertisement

Sen. Marshall plans to take Sheriffs to southern Texas border

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall plans to visit the southern U.S. border with five Kansas Sheriffs...
Kansas Senator Roger Marshall plans to visit the southern U.S. border with five Kansas Sheriffs on Thursday, May 19.
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, plans to visit the southern U.S. border with five Kansas sheriffs Thursday, May 19.

Amid the pending expiration of Title 42, Marshall’s office says the tour will include briefings and meetings with border patrol officers with the state of Texas and the Dept. of Homeland Security. Johnson Co. Sheriff Calvin Hayden, Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill, Saline Co. Sheriff Roger Soldan, Franklin Co. Sheriff Jeff Richards, and Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse were invited to travel with Marshall.

According to Marshall’s office, more than 12,000 lbs. of fentanyl-related substances have been seized at the southern border over the past 14 months.

“It is simply unacceptable – in fact, it’s a dereliction of duty – that Joe Biden continues to maintain his open borders policies that have in turn enabled criminals to bring fentanyl into our state and poison Kansans at record rates. I look forward to traveling down to the southern border with these heroic sheriffs so we can continue to bring awareness and solutions to the crisis that has turned Kansas into a border state,” Marshall said. “The crisis at our southern border is our biggest, most immediate national security threat. With fentanyl pouring across the border, this has turned into a public health crisis as well.”

Marshall called fentanyl “the deadliest drug our country has ever seen.” He said one teaspoon could kill thousands of people.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
Authorities are looking for the driver of a van similar to this one involved in a hit-and-run...
Nine-year-old dies after Douglas Co. hit-and-run; authorities looking for driver
(Source: Gray News)
Douglas Co. authorities look for driver that left an accident that injured a young girl
One person died Saturday morning following an accident along K-4 Highway in Jefferson Co.
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

Latest News

Ed Garber of Sabetha celebrated his 100th birthday Monday, May 16, 2022.
Sabetha WWII veteran celebrates big century milestone
File Graphic
TPD arrests man in drug search near Gage Park
Lanes are reduced on I-70 as preliminary work begins on the massive Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.
Two-year traffic reduction starts on I-70 as Polk-Quincy work begins
Severe Storms possible Tuesday night
Strong storms likely Tuesday night