Sen. Marshall plans to take Sheriffs to southern Texas border

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, plans to visit the southern U.S. border with five Kansas sheriffs Thursday, May 19.

Amid the pending expiration of Title 42, Marshall’s office says the tour will include briefings and meetings with border patrol officers with the state of Texas and the Dept. of Homeland Security. Johnson Co. Sheriff Calvin Hayden, Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill, Saline Co. Sheriff Roger Soldan, Franklin Co. Sheriff Jeff Richards, and Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse were invited to travel with Marshall.

According to Marshall’s office, more than 12,000 lbs. of fentanyl-related substances have been seized at the southern border over the past 14 months.

“It is simply unacceptable – in fact, it’s a dereliction of duty – that Joe Biden continues to maintain his open borders policies that have in turn enabled criminals to bring fentanyl into our state and poison Kansans at record rates. I look forward to traveling down to the southern border with these heroic sheriffs so we can continue to bring awareness and solutions to the crisis that has turned Kansas into a border state,” Marshall said. “The crisis at our southern border is our biggest, most immediate national security threat. With fentanyl pouring across the border, this has turned into a public health crisis as well.”

Marshall called fentanyl “the deadliest drug our country has ever seen.” He said one teaspoon could kill thousands of people.

