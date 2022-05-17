Advertisement

Scams to avoid during the baby formula shortage

Some red flags to watch out for when buying formula.
By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As the baby formula shortage continues throughout the U.S., desperate parents are turning wherever they can to help feed their children. That desperation, though, is also attracting scammers. The Better Business Bureau says there are some specific red flags parents should be on the lookout for.

While you may not have much luck at stores right now, going online for formula is probably your next thought. If you do that, beware of products with only positive reviews. A product without any negative or critical reviews is probably not being honestly reviewed. Another red flag---misspellings and grammatical errors.

Also be on the lookout for a lack of communication. If you’re buying from someone on social media and they stop responding after you pay, it could be a scam.

“Not everyone is completely honest when they’re online, or they’re advertising that they have that product online,” said Sandra Guile with the Better Business Bureau. “Maybe ask other moms or other friends, saying, ‘Hey, I’m part of this group. Have you ordered formula from them? Have you gotten your order? Did you, by any chance, have any issues or concerns?’”

  • Do your research

Searching for a company name can help you find out if it’s a scam.

  • Be cautious before clicking on ads and email links.

Also be careful of posts in social media groups.

  • Use a credit card

The BBB says you’ll have more protection against fraud compared with other payment methods.

  • Ask questions before you buy

If someone is unable or unwilling to answer basic questions about the formula, where it came from and how it will be shipped to you, it could be a scam.

