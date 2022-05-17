Riphahn files for chance at second term on Shawnee Co. Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. commissioner wants to keep his seat.

Bill Riphahn filed Tuesday for a second term in District 1.

Riphahn joined the commission in 2019. Before that, he spent 32 years with the City of Topeka and Shawnee County’s parks and rec departments..

Riphahn, who is running as a Republican, said he is seeking a second term because he feels like work remains. He said it feels like he lost two years to the COVID pandemic.

“I think there’s things in parks and rec - there’s more trail work I’d like to get accomplished. In our planning department, I’d like to see some zoning regulations concerning solar and wind energy. That’s an industry the county will see more of and we need to be prepared. (I’d) like to see us do a little more with youth sports in the way of facilities,” he said.

Riphahn said he believes he learned a lot in his first term.

So far, he is the only candidate filed for the seat.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.