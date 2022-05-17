Advertisement

Riphahn files for chance at second term on Shawnee Co. Commission

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. commissioner wants to keep his seat.

Bill Riphahn filed Tuesday for a second term in District 1.

Riphahn joined the commission in 2019. Before that, he spent 32 years with the City of Topeka and Shawnee County’s parks and rec departments..

Riphahn, who is running as a Republican, said he is seeking a second term because he feels like work remains. He said it feels like he lost two years to the COVID pandemic.

“I think there’s things in parks and rec - there’s more trail work I’d like to get accomplished. In our planning department, I’d like to see some zoning regulations concerning solar and wind energy. That’s an industry the county will see more of and we need to be prepared. (I’d) like to see us do a little more with youth sports in the way of facilities,” he said.

Riphahn said he believes he learned a lot in his first term.

So far, he is the only candidate filed for the seat.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Brouhard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and law enforcement believes this van...
Vehicle involved in fatal Douglas Co. hit-and-run found, child identified
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topeka Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Wabash Ave....
Child playing with lighter blamed for Wabash Ave. fire
(File)
Funeral services set for Manhattan woman killed on US-24
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Husband of former KU soccer player arrested for murder

Latest News

Bill Riphahn files for re-election
Riphahn files for chance at second term
Spectrum Retention Cneter
Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas
Severe storms expected tonight
Severe Storms are expected late tonight
Eric McClure mugshot.
Milford man arrested for shooting at SUV in Chase Co.