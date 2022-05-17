Advertisement

Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas

Spectrum Retention Cneter
Spectrum Retention Cneter(Governor's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 9,000 new jobs are heading to Kansas.

Gov. Laura Kelly was in Johnson County Tuesday to announce two new companies moving to the region.

“Private sector leaders across the U.S. are realizing what we have known for quite some time – Kansas is open for business,” Gov. Kelly said. “Thanks to Kansas’ central location, excellent infrastructure, and strong workforce, more and more job opportunities are coming to the state, including to Johnson County.”

A groundbreaking was held for an expansion to the New Century Commerce Center. The project expected to bring in 4,700 permanent jobs, as well as 3,500 construction jobs.

Gov. Kelly was also at the grand opening of the Spectrum Retention Center. She says the Overland Park-based customer retention center will employ more than 600 people.

“The Kansas Third District is growing and thriving, with new jobs, businesses, and opportunity choosing to come here thanks to our strong pro-business environment,” Rep. Sharice Davids said. “Both the new Spectrum facility and the New Century Commerce Center are going to boost our local economy for years to come, and I’m glad to welcome them to Johnson County.”

