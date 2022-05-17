Advertisement

Milford man arrested for shooting at SUV in Chase Co.

Eric McClure mugshot.
Eric McClure mugshot.(KVOE Radio)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Milford man is facing charges for a May 13th shooting in Chase County that injured one person.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Eric J. McClure, 38, of Milford was arrested by the Emporia Police Department around 11:15 am. Tuesday.

McClure had been a patient at Newman Regional Health in Emporia prior to his arrest.

The KBI says McClure allegedly shot at an SUV on Highway 150 in the morning hours of Friday, May 13th. The shooting injured a 33-year-old Emporia man. Officials say a total of four individuals were inside the vehicle as McClure was shooting at it.

McClure was booked into the Lyon Co. Jail for suspected aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and circumvention of an ignition interlock device.

