Advertisement

Lawrence man arrested as murder suspect

Lawrence Police
Lawrence Police(Submitted)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police arrested a man Monday night on suspicion of murder.

LPD says officers were called to a north central Lawrence home just before 7:30 p.m. They found a critically injured woman, who was declared dead by medical responders.

Also at the scene was a 26-year-old man who was arrested as the suspect. LPD says the man and woman knew each other.

No further information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
File image
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle
Brooklyn Brouhard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and law enforcement believes this van...
Vehicle involved in fatal Douglas Co. hit-and-run found, child identified
Topeka Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Wabash Ave....
Child playing with lighter blamed for Wabash Ave. fire
Authorities are looking for the driver of a van similar to this one involved in a hit-and-run...
Nine-year-old dies after Douglas Co. hit-and-run; authorities looking for driver

Latest News

They are asking the district to give them a livable wage which they say is $15 an hour
Lawrence Public Schools Staff Union rally for higher pay
They are asking the district to give them a livable wage which they say is $15 an hour
They are asking the district to give them a livable wage which they say is $15 an hour
Steven Shuster
Topeka man arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
Kansas Senator Roger Marshall plans to visit the southern U.S. border with five Kansas Sheriffs...
Sen. Marshall plans to take Sheriffs to southern Texas border