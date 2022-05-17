Lawrence man arrested as murder suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police arrested a man Monday night on suspicion of murder.

LPD says officers were called to a north central Lawrence home just before 7:30 p.m. They found a critically injured woman, who was declared dead by medical responders.

Also at the scene was a 26-year-old man who was arrested as the suspect. LPD says the man and woman knew each other.

No further information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

