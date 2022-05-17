Advertisement

Injury accident closes Tuttle Creek Blvd. at K-13

Riley Co. accident at Tuttle Creek Blvd and K-13.
Riley Co. accident at Tuttle Creek Blvd and K-13.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are working the scene of an injury accident in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and K-13.

As of 12:05 p.m., officials tell 13 NEWS that Tuttle Creek Blvd (US-24) will be closed in both directions in order for Lifestar to land. The Kansas Dept. of Transportation later said the intersection is expected to be closed until at least 2 p.m. Tuesday.

K-13 is closed in both directions over the Tuttle Creek Lake dam.

Officials on the scene tell 13 NEWS the accident involved a truck pulling a trailer and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

One person was transported from the scene by LifeStar, another by ambulance. It’s unclear if anyone else was involved and how serious injuries were.

Additional details about the accident were not immediately available. 13 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

