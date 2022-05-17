Advertisement

‘Inflation is a big concern’: Economics professor shares recession concerns

We could be on the brink of a recession, according to financial experts. (Source: WILX)
By Ta'Niyah Jordan and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Prices are going up on almost everything these days, and financial experts believe the U.S. could be on the brink of a recession.

“Now would be a good time to look for work along with savings -- always having a cushion of saving, if possible,” said Michigan State University Professor of Economics Dr. Antonio Doblas-Madrid.

WILX reports that if a recession hits the country, the job market will weaken, making a recovery a lot harder.

Doblas-Madrid said the economy is already seeing areas of weakness causing concern.

“The stock market is falling; it has had a very bad start of the year, especially with technology stocks,” Doblas-Madrid said. “And inflation is becoming a very big concern.”

Inflation has been a topic of concern, with financial analysts discussing increasing interest rates that could cause an economic slowdown and higher unemployment rates.

“The economy slows down; firms are producing less and selling less. Therefore, they are also hiring fewer workers,” Doblas-Madrid said.

Financial experts have said inflation has already started eating into consumers’ savings and spending accounts. Companies have also started to cut jobs because of staffing issues, one of the biggest impacts of a recession.

Doblas-Madrid said consumers should create a monthly budget, cut back where possible, and get more than one income stream to help them get through a recession.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Brooklyn Brouhard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and law enforcement believes this van...
Vehicle involved in fatal Douglas Co. hit-and-run found, child identified
Topeka Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Wabash Ave....
Child playing with lighter blamed for Wabash Ave. fire
(File)
Funeral services set for Manhattan woman killed on US-24
Jamie Cook, 33, was arrested May 16, 2022.
TPD arrests woman in drug search near Gage Park

Latest News

A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation
Eric McClure mugshot.
Milford man arrested for shooting at SUV in Chase Co.
Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp