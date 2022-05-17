Advertisement

Historic Brown V. Board court decision officially 68 years ago

By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuesday, May 17, marks the 68th anniversary of the U.S. supreme court decision finding segregation in public schools unconstitutional.

The justices’ unanimous decision on May 17, 1954, came in the Topeka-based Brown v. Board of Education case. 13 Topeka parents filed suit when their children were denied entrance to the city’s all-white elementary schools.

The high court combined the brown case with four others, leading to the ruling “separate but equal” ruling for public education facilities.

On Thursday, May 12, President Biden signed legislation rebranding Topeka’s national historic site as a national historic park. The legislation also includes the addition of several locations in South Carolina, Delaware, Virginia, and the District of Columbia to be affiliated with the National Park Service.

