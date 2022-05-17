Fork in the Road: Lake view in Ozawkie at Lago Vista

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Ozawkie near the water’s edge at Lake Perry sits this week’s Fork in the Road featured restaurant. Lago Vista Grill serves up Mexican-style entrées and owners Miguel and his mother Sonia are not from Kansas.

“My kids were living in Topeka. I’m from California, Santa Barbara so we grew up ocean side,” said Miguel Cadena. “I moved to Topeka and opened up a restaurant there and quickly learned that I needed to be closer to the water and Ozawkie was the place to be and Lake Perry is beautiful. This is Kansas paradise to me.”

Similar to how Miguel’s kids convinced him to move to Kansas, Miguel convinced his restaurant seasoned mom to make the move too.

“My son for years kept saying ‘come, mom come, I’m lonely over here and I have a business, come and help,’” said Miguel’s mom Sonia Cordova, “and finally there was a day when I said okay fine I’m leaving. I packed everything in the car and drove up and here I am.”

Miguel’s son also works at Lago Vista and this family has their disputes just like any other.

“I am enjoying it and I am very proud of my son,” said Sonia, “I look up to him and I follow his lead and he follows my lead and we both kind of work together. We agree and we disagree and we don’t talk to each other and then we go back, but it’s been an experience. I am happy. I don’t feel overwhelmed.”

Even with the disagreements, this family knows they can rely on each other to keep the line moving.

“It is a very powerful feeling,” said Miguel. “You feel invincible when there’s a line of people and only one man in the kitchen. I am not afraid that we cannot handle it. This is my family, you know? This is what we do.”

Miguel and his mom also credit the success of Lago Vista to their extended Ozawkie family who are always eager to lend a hand.

“One time I was trying to mow this side yard with a weed-whacker because I didn’t have a lawnmower and a customer comes by and says ‘hang on, I live just up the road. Let me bring my mower down.’” said Miguel, “It’s always things like that. People are always looking out for us so we try to look out for our people.”

So join the family and come on out to Ozawkie for a view of the lake at the Lago Vista Grill.

