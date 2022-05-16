Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle while attempted to render aid after an early Saturday morning crash on East Kellogg has died from her injuries at a Wichita hospital, police say. Police also identified the motorcycle driver who died at the scene as 38-year-old Justin Cunningham, of Andover. Friends identified the woman as Kaitlyn Greenman, a graduate of Trinity Academy in Wichita.

A little before 2 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Police Department officers responded to an injury crash in the 6600 block of East Kellogg, near Kellogg and Armour. The initial 911 call reported a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg with two people inside.

As officers arrived on scene, they learned that a second wreck involving a motorcycle happened a little after the first crash. Officers located the motorcycle driver, identified as Cunningham, deceased at the scene. Additionally, they found three people with critical injuries who were all transported to area hospitals. Another person was located uninjured.

Through the investigation, officers learned a silver SUV was traveling east on Kellogg with two occupants, a 48-year-old woman who was driving and a passenger, a 28-year-old man. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the median, causing the SUV to roll over.

An uninvolved person, the 19-year-old woman identified as Greenman, witnessed the turned-over SUV and began rendering aid to the woman and the man, police said. As Greenman was rendering aid, a motorcycle with two occupants, traveling east on Kellogg, hit her, then hit the SUV. The passenger of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, as was the SUV driver.

Monday, Eyewitness News learned more about Greenman, speaking with close friends. Alyssa Counts was friends with Greenman through high school and into college. She was with Greenman last Thursday, just two days before the crash, and is trying to process the loss of her close friend.

“Just cherishing those moments that we had throughout high school and just into college, keeping up with her was really fun. And just, she was one of my closest friends, especially coming from Trinity,” Counts said.

For Counts, it’s been difficult to grasp how her close friend could lose her life, just trying to help

“She would take the shirt off her back and give it to someone because that is just how much she loves people, and how much she loves to like just share God’s love with people,” Counts said. “And I think that’s something that I definitely want to keep with me.”

Greenman’s friend Tanner Kienezle said it’s “in [Greenman’s] nature to help out anyone.”

Kienezle said he’ll remember her close friend as being loving, genuine, kind, fearless.”

“She was so kind, so kind. She’s like the nicest person I’ve ever met,” Kienzle said.

Counts and Kienzle discussed the biggest lesson they’ve learned from Greenman.

“To just love others and be respectful of others and help others, even if it may be putting your life at risk, or it may be hard for you to do. It’s something that I think we should all learn,” Counts said.

