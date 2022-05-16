Vehicle involved in fatal Douglas Co. hit-and-run found, child identified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. officials believe the van involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 9-year-old girl Saturday has been located, however, the driver remains on the run.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said the transit van was located in the greater Kansas City area. The specific time or location of the van’s discovery were not immediately available.

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office Public Information officer George Diepenbrock says the photo used to identify the van was captured by a camera in west Lawrence at 5:05 p.m. Saturday.

Diepenbrock says Brooklyn Brouhard, 9, of Eudora died from injuries she suffered in the Saturday afternoon crash on East 1900 Road and K-10 highway.

Officials say Brouhard was the passenger on the back of a motorcycle that was driven by her grandfather, Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora.

Officials say Larson was driving the motorcycle northbound on East 1900 Road when the van moved ahead from the stop sign at the top of the eastbound off ramp from K-10, into the intersection and struck the motorcycle.

“Deputies and detectives have worked tirelessly since this tragic event to obtain any information about the suspected driver and vehicle. We will continue to do everything we can to bring answers for Brooklyn and her family,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “We thank everyone who has assisted so far, and we continue to make a plea to the driver to turn yourself in.”

The collision caused the van to lose its bumper. Witness say the vehicle proceeded down the ramp and continued eastbound on K-10.

Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.

Larson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

