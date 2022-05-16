Advertisement

Vehicle-deer fatality crash reported Sunday night in Finney County

A vehicle-deer fatality collision that occurred Sunday night about 12 miles southwest of Garden...
A vehicle-deer fatality collision that occurred Sunday night about 12 miles southwest of Garden City in Finney County was under investigation, authorities said.(mgn online)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating a vehicle-deer fatality collision Sunday night in Finney County in southwest Kansas.

The collision was reported at 9:45 p.m. at Pierceville Road and Plymell Road. The location was about 12 miles southeast of Garden City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle was northbound on Pierceville Road when it hit a deer.

The vehicle then went off the road on the right -- or east -- side and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

Additional details weren’t available on Monday afternoon, including the type of vehicle and the number of fatalities in the crash.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

