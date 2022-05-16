Vehicle-deer fatality crash reported Sunday night in Finney County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating a vehicle-deer fatality collision Sunday night in Finney County in southwest Kansas.

The collision was reported at 9:45 p.m. at Pierceville Road and Plymell Road. The location was about 12 miles southeast of Garden City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle was northbound on Pierceville Road when it hit a deer.

The vehicle then went off the road on the right -- or east -- side and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

Additional details weren’t available on Monday afternoon, including the type of vehicle and the number of fatalities in the crash.

