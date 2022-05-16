The University of Kansas holds graduation for Class of 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The moment KU students have been waiting for, finally arrived.

“I’m a fifth year, I got to watch all of my friends walk down last year and finally i’m here getting the chance to,” said Catherine Parra.

Some Jayhawks will be apart of their family generations keeping the tradition.

“Covid was crazy and 2020 didn’t get a graduation and we almost didn’t with the rain, but i’m really glad it cleared out. My dad and grandpa were here and graduated and i’m so excited to join them and be a Jayhawk,” saod Matt Squyres.

Now, as they walk down the Campanile, they reflect on their favorite memories at KU.

“Being a national champion in 2022 is insane, it’s one of the coolest things to be apart of, one in a lifetime,” said Squyres.

“I’m going to miss living on campus and walking to my friend’s houses on a day off,” said Parra.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.